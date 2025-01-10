Grover Beach tattoo artist turns ink into hope for injured friend

The Borba family’s holiday season started off like any other, celebrating Christmas together. Then on New Year’s Eve, their lives took a devastating turn.

Daril Borba was riding his motorcycle home from work in Texas when a car turned in front of him with no time to stop. “There were no skid marks or anything,” his wife, Kerri Borba, said. “He hit the side of their car on his bike.”

A photo from the accident showed Daril’s motorcycle split in half. He suffered severe injuries, including a brain bleed, fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, and a cracked jaw.

Although the crash happened in Texas, the Borba family has California roots, and found help close to home.

“I was scared and just wanted to make sure they were okay,” said Dresden Robinson.

Robinson, a tattoo artist at Sink or Swim Tattoo in Grover Beach and a close friend, organized a fundraiser to help. He offered “flash tattoos” ranging from $100 to $300, with all proceeds going to Daril’s GoFundMe campaign.

“Our friendship started through motorcycles, and it’s stood the test of time,” Dresden said.

The fundraiser, which ran until 8 p.m., also featured prints for purchase for those who didn’t want tattoos.

“This hit close to home for me,” Dresden said. “Daril is a great guy, a good dad, and a good husband. This was just one way I could give back.”

Daril is now back home recovering with his family, but the road to healing is long. The Borbas remain grateful for the outpouring of support.

“We’re so thankful for our friends and family who have come together for us,” Kerri said. “We don’t have the words to express how much it means.”