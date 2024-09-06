Grover Beach teen arrested for stabbing

On Thursday night in Grover Beach, a 16-year-old male was arrested after stabbing an adult male in the chest, officials say.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Grover Beach Police Officers responded to a report of a male adult who had been stabbed with a knife.

The incident happened at a residence in the 1200 block of Manhattan Ave.

Police determined that the teen was in an argument with the victim before stabbing him once in the chest, causing significant injury.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is now in stable condition, authorities say.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services Center, where he was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

GBPD also says that during the investigation, a family member of the suspect was arrested for interfering with the officer's investigation.

The family member was identified as 34-year-old Kelsey Shea Noll, who was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail Thursday night.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Sergeant Matt Goodman with GBPD at 805-473-4570.