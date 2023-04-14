Grover Beach to appoint new City Council member; deadline Friday to apply

The deadline to apply for a position on the Grover Beach City Council is this Friday, April 14.

The seat recently opened up after Mayor Pro Tem Anna Miller resigned from her position due to a change in residency.

Although a special election would normally take place, the council has decided to fill the position by appointment to be more time efficient and save money.

Because the position being filled is in District 3, the council prefers that those applying live in that district. However, all residents who are registered voters that apply will be considered for the position.

The open seat will expire in December 2024.

Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on April 14.

Applicants will be interviewed during the city council meeting on April 24.

For more information regarding the interview process and expectations if elected, contact City Clerk Wendi Sims in the City Manager’s Office at (805) 473-4567 or email wsims@groverbeach.org.