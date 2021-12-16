Grover Beach to issue additional bonds for road repairs

The City of Grover Beach expects to receive $10 million for road repairs from the sale of Measure K-14 bonds in 2022.

Voters approved the Measure K-14 Street Rehabilitation Program in 2014, which authorizes the city to issue up to $48 million in general obligation bonds to repair, resurface, and improve local streets over a 25-year period.

So far, the city has issued three bonds totaling $28 million.

City officials say that money has been used to make repairs to approximately 240 blocks or 60% of Grover Beach streets.

The additional $10 million will reportedly help cover the costs of eight recently identified projects in the city.

Officials say the city is on track to repair all remaining local streets over the next eight to ten years.