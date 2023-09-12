Grover Beach to repair roads this week damaged by winter storms

Work to repair several sections of streets in Grover Beach damaged during the winter storms earlier this year is now underway.

The City of Grover Beach says signs have been up letting people know of the work since some drivers may experience delays Monday through Friday, Sept. 11-15.

Impacted streets include:

• West Grand Avenue (from 8th Street to Oak Park)

• South Oak Park Boulevard (from Mentone Avenue to The Pike)

• The Pike (from South 13th Street to Oak Park Boulevard)

• El Camino Real (from North 12th Street to Oak Park Boulevard)

While City officials say potholes were patched and other minor repair work done following the storms, some areas required more extensive repairs. In July, the City Council awarded the $167,120 construction contract to Apodaca Paving.

“These repairs are a vitally important step in restoring our major thoroughfares to a condition our City and residents deserve,” said Grover Beach City Manager Matt Bronson in a press release. “Storm recovery and street maintenance are a priority for all, and we look forward to the preservation and longevity of our infrastructure.”

