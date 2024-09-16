Grover Beach woman charged with voter fraud

A supervisor candidate in the March 5 primary election in San Luis Obispo County is facing multiple charges related to voter fraud.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Michelle M. Morrow, 55, was charged Sept. 11 with four felony counts.

The District Attorney’s Office reports Morrow, of Grover Beach, registered to vote at an address she did not live, adding that in February, she submitted paperwork to run for District 3 supervisor but at the time, lived in District 4 and “did so under penalty of perjury.”

The DA’s Office also reports Morrow voted fraudulently in the March 5, 2024 election by voting in District 3 while her home was in District 4.

She ran as a write-in candidate, obtaining 866 votes or 7 percent of the vote.

San Luis Obispo Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Elaina Cano provided the following statement:

“There is nothing my office takes more seriously than upholding the law and conducting local elections that adhere to California Elections Code. The subject of election security has become a hot topic in recent months and years, both nationally and here at home. I appreciate the passion community members have for transparency in the elections process, and I also appreciate that, when warranted, local law enforcement gets involved.

“SLO County has a proven track record of safe, secure, and accurate elections. In any instance in which an individual or individuals attempt to corrupt the process, my office will work with law enforcement to thoroughly investigate and ensure that justice is served. Maintaining the integrity of our elections is our top priority, and we will continue to safeguard the voting process for all county residents, ensuring that every valid vote is counted and that any fraudulent activity is addressed swiftly and appropriately.”

Morrow reportedly posted bond on Thursday. She’s scheduled to be arraigned on Oct.10.

The DA reports if convicted, Morrow could face probation, jail time or even a prison sentence.

The DA’s Public Integrity Unit investigated the case. Founded in 2015, the DA’s Office states the unit was founded “with a mission to hold elected officials, public employees, and candidates for office accountable to the rules and laws that govern them.”

