Guadalupe man arrested for 2018 Santa Maria murder

A Guadalupe man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2018 Santa Maria murder.

On December 8, 2018, 18-year-old Adrian Zamora Alvarez was shot and killed near the intersection of Enos Dr. and Thonburg St.

The case has remained open since 2018, with investigators deeming it to be gang related.

Earlier this year, detectives gained further information and evidence that led to an arrest warrant being issued for 21-year-old Israel De La Cruz Hernandez.

Hernandez was arrested without incident on July 13.

He was booked for the charges of Murder with gang enhancement.

He is being held on $2 million bail