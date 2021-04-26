Guadalupe neighborhood creates pinwheel gardens to bring awareness to child abuse

Community members in Guadalupe are joining forces to spread awareness of child abuse.

More than 30 residents in Guadalupe's Pasadera neighborhood planted 750 pinwheel gardens in their front yards in observance of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

According to reports from the California Child Welfare Indicators Project, there were almost 60 cases of child abuse per 1,000 people in Santa Barbara County in 2018.

In San Luis Obispo County, it's almost 73 cases per 1,000 people in that same year.

"I just think it's important to talk about abuse in your home with your children. Talk about the signs with them so they feel comfortable to be able to share if there is abuse or neglect because we want the kids to feel confident in being able to talk about that with an adult that they feel safe with," Guadalupe resident Joslynn Flowers said.

Other neighborhoods in Solvang, Santa Maria and Lompoc also planted pinwheel gardens to support the cause.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect, experts said there are several ways you can help.

If you live in Santa Barbara County, you can call the child welfare service's toll-free number at 1-800-367-0166.

In San Luis Obispo County, you can call the Child Abuse Hotline at 805-781-5437.