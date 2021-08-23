Guadalupe Police Chief speaks out after officer-involved shooting

Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash spoke out Monday after an officer-involved shooting over the weekend resulted in the death of a bystander.

The shooting happened at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of Birch and Obispo streets.

Authorities say a Guadalupe police officer fired his gun at a wanted suspect.

Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado, 59, who was reportedly uninvolved and sitting in a nearby vehicle was struck and killed.

Chief Cash said he met with Olvera-Preciado's wife and family to offer condolences and resources. He said he's also offering support to officers and first responders.

Cash said four agencies are involved in the investigation into the officer-involved shooting - the Guadalupe Police Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Santa Maria Police Department, and California Department of Justice.

Under AB 1506, the California DOJ and Attorney General's Office are required to handle the criminal investigation into the shooting because it resulted in the death of an unarmed civilian.

The Attorney General's Office said Monday that the DOJ's California Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California has been deployed to the scene of the shooting.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is reportedly assisting with the criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, the Santa Maria Police Department will do the administrative investigation. Cash explained that includes a look at the department's policies, procedures, and training.

"I wanted that and I asked for that and everyone stepped forward so we can be as transparent, thorough and complete as possible," Cash said. "I wanted people to have faith in this process."

The wanted suspect, who officials say had an outstanding no-bail arrest warrant, was reportedly taken into custody but no further information about that person has been released.