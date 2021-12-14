Guadalupe receives grant for Central Park renovation

The City of Guadalupe is getting $4.9 million from California State Parks to renovate Central Park.

City officials say out of 468 applications to the Statewide Parks Program, the Central Park project was one of 112 grant recipients.

Plans for the park include adding children's play equipment, adult exercise equipment, a dog park, half-court basketball, picnic tables, toilets, a skate park, game tables, a climbing wall, and murals.

City officials say community members will have a chance to provide feedback on the final design.

The city expects to hire a construction company in the summer of 2022.