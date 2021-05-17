Guadalupe teen identified as person shot, killed in weekend shooting in Santa Maria

Police have identified the person killed in a shooting over the weekend in Santa Maria as Mario Angel Merino Gonzalez, 19, of Guadalupe.

Police responded to reports of the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Lincoln and Mill streets.

Once on scene, they say they found Gonzalez in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the teen involved in an argument with a group of people before he was shot.

By Monday, arrests or suspect information related to the case had not been announced.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Santa Maria police at (805) 928-3781, ext. 2277 or the tip line at (805) 928-3781, ext. COPS (2766).

