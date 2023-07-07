Guadalupe woman's ex-husband identified as suspect in her murder

The San Diego Police Department is looking for a Guadalupe woman's ex-husband after finding her body in a parked vehicle in San Ysidro.

The body of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel, 32, was found early on the morning of July 4. Her family had reported her missing to the Guadalupe Police Department just two days earlier.

Police say Oregel suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body, prompting a homicide investigation.

Detectives say Oregel's death appears to be a case of domestic violence and they are now looking for her husband, German Armando Luna Salazar, 44.

They say he was last seen leaving the area where Oregel's body was discovered on foot, and they believe he may have crossed the border into Mexico.



While the police department identified Luna Salazar as Oregel's husband, her family told KSBY News the couple was separated.

However, the two continued to work together cleaning offices and Oregel's family members say they last saw her on Saturday, July 1, when she left with him for a job in Paso Robles.

KSBY The parents of Leyva Elizabeth Oregel hold her wedding photo outside of their Guadalupe home.

Anyone with information about Luna Salazar's whereabouts is urged to call the San Diego Police Department's Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

A GoFundMe has been created to support Oregel's family and her two daughters.

