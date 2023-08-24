Guadalupe woman’s ex-husband pleads not guilty to her murder

The ex-husband of a Guadalupe woman whose body was found in San Ysidro last month has pleaded not guilty to murder.

German Armando Luna Salazar was arraigned in San Diego County on Wednesday.

He is accused of killing Leyva Elizabeth Oregel. Her body was found in a car a few days after she was reported missing from Guadalupe in July.

Authorities say Oregel suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body and died of strangulation.

Luna Salazar was arrested Saturday morning by United States Customs and Border personnel at the San Ysidro Point of Entry.

If found guilty, he faces a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

