Guardrail replacement project to begin in SLO County next week

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department will be replacing the guardrails along some well-traveled roads starting next week.

The project will replace existing guardrails at the following locations:



Main Street, Cambria - between Eton Road and Santa Rosa Creek Road

Burton Drive, Cambria - between Eton Road and Rodeo Grounds Road

Price Canyon Road, Pismo Beach - Starting 1-1/4 miles north of US 101 to Thousand Hills Road

Division Street, Nipomo - between Riverside Road and South Las Flores Drive

Public Works officials say the existing guardrails are supported by wood posts with heights below current state and federal guidelines. The new guardrails will have metal support posts and be built at the appropriate height.

Work is tentatively scheduled to start on April 26.

Traffic will be reduced to one-way travel during construction. Officials say motorists can expect delays of about 10 minutes.

The $781,000 project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration's Highway Safety Improvement Program and the County Road Fund. It is expected to be complete by the end of June.