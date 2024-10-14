Guests 'sip, snack, and support' local dentistry at Sip for Smiles fundraiser

On Sunday afternoon, Filipponi Ranch Winery in San Luis Obispo hosted Sip for Smiles— an event where attendees could sip wine and eat snacks in support of the Tolosa Children's Dental Center.

Individuals at the fundraiser could participate in wine tasting, listen to live music, and bet in a silent auction.

Organizers say ticket sales benefit the Tolosa Children's Dental Center, which has provided dental services to children in low-income families on the Central Coast since 1994, according to its website.

The center's executive director told KSBY that today's event was a great way for the community to come together.

"It's an opportunity for people to really connect and enjoy each other and talk to each other. It's a very casual fundraiser, which is nice," Alexandra Chamberlain, the dentistry's executive director, said. "It's a wonderful afternoon."