Guide dogs in training get unique experience on the basketball court

More than a dozen puppies training to be guide dogs attended UCSB’s women's basketball practice Wednesday.

The canine visit is a great opportunity for the pups in training and their raisers to be socialized with the sights and sounds of a basketball court.

The initiative was made possible by Cheri Owen, a mentor to the college’s women's basketball team, who has a guide dog named Martinez.

“I'm so happy that they are all here, that these puppies are getting exposed to the noises of the sneakers that I hear right now behind me, scratching, like on the floor and the basketball and the buzzers and the whistles and the yelling and it's an entirely different soundscape than you have outside,” Owen said.

Guide Dogs for the Blind is also recruiting local volunteers to become puppy raisers.

