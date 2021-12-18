Guilty verdict in Nipomo burglaries, assaults

A San Luis Obispo County jury on Friday found Kammeron Isaac Anderson guilty of multiple burglaries and assaults that occurred in Nipomo early this year.

Anderson, 26, was convicted of residential burglary with intent to commit rape, two counts of assault with intent to commit rape, and petty theft.

The first incident involving Anderson was reported on Jan. 10, 2021. Anderson was found in a couple's bedroom wearing only his underwear. He fled after being confronted by the couple.

Nearly two weeks later, he entered two other residences on the same morning, grabbing the female residents who were home at the time. He ran off after the women yelled out and other people in the homes came to their aid.

Anderson was arrested on January 23 at a family member's home in Nipomo. He was also charged with stealing a package off someone's porch.

Three victims testified during the nearly three-week-long trial, along with an additional survivor from a previous sexual battery committed by Anderson in 2018.

Anderson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12, 2022.

Because of a previous conviction for felony criminal threats, which is a strike under California's Three Strikes Law, Anderson faces a maximum sentence of 16 years plus 28 years to life.