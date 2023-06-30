Gun found in carry-on luggage at Santa Barbara Airport, TSA reports

Another gun was found in carry-on luggage at Santa Barbara Municipal Airport.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers found the firearm during routine X-ray screening at the airport's security checkpoint, according to the TSA.

It happened at noon on Thursday.

Officials say that once the TSA officer spotted the handgun, it was removed from the X-ray tunnel and the passenger associated with the luggage was escorted out of the security checkpoint by law enforcement.

The firearm was reported to be a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson. Two magazines -- one loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition and another loaded with 10 rounds -- were also reportedly located in the carry-on.

The TSA says the man who was traveling with the carry-on was ticketed for travel to Denver International Airport.

He faces a fine that can range from $2,050 to $14,950, and he could have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked.

This was the third time this year that officers have discovered a firearm in carry-on luggage at the Santa Barbara Airport, according to the TSA. The previous incidents occurred on March 7 and May 23. All have reportedly been found loaded.

Two firearms were discovered at the airport's security checkpoint in 2022.

Firearms, ammunition, magazines and other gun parts are not permitted in carry-on luggage, even if the traveler has a concealed weapons permit. Guns can be transported on commercial airplanes as long as they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case, and placed in checked baggage. Click here for more information on the rules for traveling with a firearm.

