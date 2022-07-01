A breach that revealed the personal information of Californians with concealed weapons permits has left gun owners across the state feeling uneasy.

"Timing — based on all the negative stuff that's going on — seems a little bit off," said Bill Plummer, San Luis Obispo Sportsman Association President.

Gun rights are a hot issue right now.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association noted that the release came just days after the Supreme Court threw out New York’s requirement that people seeking a concealed weapons permit provide a reason.

Safety is now a concern in the minds of gun owners.

"Okay, now we've got everybody who's against guns knows where you live," Plummer said.

Others affected by the breach say they are upset by it but saw it coming.

"I felt disappointed, but not surprised," said Jonathan Foronay, Steel Bear Academy owner.

Foronay says any organization gathering sensitive information of that nature should be careful about protecting it.

"It's just a matter of time before it's released by stupidity, malice, negligence," Foronay said.

Though he says he's not particularly worried about his personal safety, Foronay is worried about his financial information. The information released included the names, addresses, ages, genders, criminal histories, and driver's license numbers of people who have CCW permits in California.

"I hope that whoever is victimized through this is seeking remedy against the DOJ and anybody involved," Foronay said.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta said he immediately began an investigation into how the release occurred and that the Department of Justice will notify people whose information was exposed and provide credit monitoring services.