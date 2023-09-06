Guns, drugs found during armed robbery investigation in Santa Maria, police say

Santa Maria police have arrested three men following an investigation into an armed robbery that happened in July.

The robbery occurred on Wednesday, July 19, at a business near the intersection of Battles and Blosser roads. According to the police department, two suspects physically assaulted another man, threatened him with a gun, and stole some of his personal property.

Investigators identified the suspects as brothers Isaiah Peinado, 20, and Issac Peinado, 19, of Santa Maria.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, detectives served search and arrest warrants at two homes in the 900 block of W. Harding Ave. and the 1200 block of W. Sonya Ln.

The Peinado brothers were taken into custody, and a third man, identified as Gustavo Garcia Perez, 21, was arrested on suspicion of drug sales.

Police say investigators who searched the two homes found evidence connected to the armed robbery, plus three handguns - two of which were ghost guns, 270 suspected opioid pills, and approximately $6,000 in cash.

Garcia Perez was found to be in possession of additional suspected opioid pills, according to police.

Isaiah and Issac Perez were booked into the county jail on charges of robbery with a gang enhancement. Garcia Perez was booked on charges of drug sales.

