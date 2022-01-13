Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for nine new homes in Paso Robles

Habit for Humanity for San Luis Obispo County will be accepting applications from potential homeowners for homes to be built in Paso Robles.

The application process opens on January 24 and they must be completed in full and submitted by February 28.

"Habitat for Humanity for San Luis Obispo County is looking forward to part nine (9) new homeowners to purchase the simple, decent, affordable homes that we build," said Nicholas Rasmussen, HFHSLOCO's Chief Executive Officer. "We deeply appreciate the support of our many community partners for making the dream of building these homes a reality."

Here is a list of criteria that must be met by each applicant:

· Provide proof of a reliable source of income that is a minimum of $48,500 annually

· Maximum annual income limits (HUD limits for San Luis Obispo County): 1 to 4 person household limit, $77,600; 5 or more person household limit $102,450

· Applicants will show good credit and rental history

· Display the ability to make a mortgage payment (including principal, interest, taxes and insurance) that will not be more than 35% of the gross income

· Be citizens of the United States or provide proof of permanent residency status in the United States

· Must live or work in San Luis Obispo County

· Must be willing to contribute 250 hours of sweat equity per applicant toward home construction

· Commit to attend all educational workshops

· Commit to being partnering with Habitat to support efforts of the local affiliate

· Have a need for adequate, affordable, and/or safe housing

HFHSLOCO has built homes in Cambria, Atascadero, Paso Robles, Grover Beach, and San Luis Obispo

The application can be accessed here, or you can call the office at 805-782-0687.