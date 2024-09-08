Halcyon Farms hosts local children's mentorship program

In Arroyo Grande, Halcyon Farms hosted the Big Brothers Big Sisters of SLO County organization for a farm tour on Saturday.

Members of the mentorship program were able to see the sustainable practices and farm-to-table processes that Halcyon Farms uses.

For attendee, Jesus Gomez-Sanchez, the tour offered a glimpse into how community members can be more environmentally friendly.

“I like the whole farm because it gives you like that sensation that how can we protect the environment," said Gomez-Sanchez. "But also like seeing how plants grow and how plants are made.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of SLO County says that their values align with Halcyon Farms. Officials with the organization say both have shared commitment to mentorship opportunities for children on the Central Coast.