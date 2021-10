The Ravine Waterpark in Paso Robles is having a 4 day Halloween bash.

it started Wednesday night with food, drinks, music, and a haunted mini-golf.

It will be until October 30 each night from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday there will be a live DJ and a costume party with a cash prize.

It is $10 to get in and $10 to play mini-golf.

It is a family-friendly event but things could get scary.

The kids' costume contest winner gets a 2022 season pass to the water park.