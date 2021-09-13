Halloween costume shops popping up on Central Coast

October is still a couple of weeks away but for some people, it's already time to start planning for Halloween.

Spirit Halloween stores, which carry a wide range of decorations and costumes, are beginning to open across the Central Coast.

"Celebrating Halloween with the COVID and everything hasn't been what it used to be so it's kind of exciting to come into a store like this and see everything that reflects Halloween and maybe we can get into the spirit," said Socorro Alvarez who was visiting the Spirit Halloween store in Santa Maria on Monday.

Spirit Halloween operates more than 1,400 locations across the country.

Besides the store in Santa Maria, it has locations in San Luis Obispo and Lompoc which are open now. A location in Goleta is planned to open on September 17.