Halloween Parking Permits to return for parts of Western Goleta

The City of Goleta will be enforcing the annual Halloween parking restrictions to dissuade partygoers from parking in the Goleta neighborhoods near Isla Vista during Halloween, city officials said.

Parking permits are issued for the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista: University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex.

This area is comprised of an estimated 1,250 dwelling units representing approximately 4,000 residents.

Each household will receive two passes in their mailbox by Thursday. The parking permits are required to be taped to the inside of the vehicle's driver's side window during restricted hours.

Vehicles that do not display the appropriate permit will be subject to ticketing and/or towing.

The parking restriction will be in effect during the following hours:



7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022; and

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, to 7:00 a.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022

If you live in the area designated to receive a parking permit and do not receive yours by October 20, please contact the City of Goleta Neighborhood Services Department by phone at (805) 961-7554 or via email to lmendoza-vera@cityofgoleta.org to make arrangements for a replacement.

