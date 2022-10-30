Halloween spirit on blast at the 2nd Annual Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival

Woods Humane Society hosted its 2nd Annual Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival.

The autumn-themed celebration capped off October's National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

The event featured canine carnival activities including a stuffed-animal pull and bobbing for tennis balls.

There were also Halloween festivities like a kid and canine costume contest.

KSBY’s Vivian Rennie was among the judges at the event.

"Events like this are so important because it helps to bring awareness to the community about the importance of adoption,” said Emily L'heureux, the Woods Humane Society Director of Development. “There are many, many homeless animals that are looking for loving homes."

Wiggle Waggle Fall Festival aims to get tails wagging and pet owners smiling.

KSBY’s Claudia Buccio and her dog Cuki were among the winners of the pet and owner costumes category.