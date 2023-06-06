Hancock celebrates Pride Month with LGBTQ+ flag-raising event

Allan Hancock College celebrated Pride Month with an LGBTQ+ flag-raising event Monday, June 5 on the college’s Santa Maria campus.

Students, staff and the public were invited to join the event, which was held at the Mechanics Bank Student Center at 4 p.m.

“A lot of students here maybe they don’t have the support anywhere else,” said Amanda Brierley, a third-year student at Hancock and Pride Alliance Club member. “This might be their only form of support, the only place where they can come and feel like ‘Hey, I can talk about who I am; I can be myself, I can find friends here.’ There’s a lot of community building here and that’s really wonderful.“

An LGBTQ+ flag was draped from the ceiling of the student center. Flags were also placed throughout the plaza to show support.

The flags will be up through June and during October.

The event was hosted by Hancock’s Pride Alliance Club.

“This pride flag-raising event is a way to visibly welcome and support the LGBTQ+ community, honoring their history and intentionally acknowledge the work that still needs to be done,” said Pride Alliance Club Co-Advisor LeeAnne McNulty, Ed.D, in a press release.

Pride Month 2023 runs from Thursday, June 1 to Friday, June 30. It was first recognized as such by the federal government in 1999.