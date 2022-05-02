Hancock College's Veteran Success Center to host open house

Allan Hancock College's Veteran Success Center is hosting an open house at its new location on Tuesday, May 3.

The open house will take place from 1-3 p.m. at the center's new location in Student Services bldg. A, Room 404 on the Santa Maria campus.

Attendees will be able to tour the facility, speak with staff and student representatives, and learn more about the resources and services available.

Hancock's Veteran Success Center assists prospective and enrolled student veterans, active duty, or dependents of veterans in utilizing education benefits, completing the admission application process, registering for classes, accessing campus resources, getting involved in leadership activities, and transitioning into civilian life. The center also offers mental health counseling, computer access, learning assistance information, and access to tutoring and health services.

The center was previously located in the Mechanics Bank Student Center on campus.