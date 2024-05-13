Hancock Honors recipients announced

The Allan Hancock College Foundation announced Friday the community leaders it will recognize at the college’s second-annual Hancock Honors celebration.

This year, the college will honor the Luis and Consuelo Chavez family, owners of L&G Farming, Inc.; Joyce Howerton, former Lompoc Mayor and community advocate; and Larry Lahr, former member and president of the AHC Board of Trustees.

“This year’s honorees exemplify Hancock’s mission to change the odds for our community,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. “The Hancock Honors is an opportunity for us to celebrate that shared vision and commitment to Northern Santa Barbara County.”

All of the 2024 honorees will be officially recognized at the college’s second annual Hancock Honors celebration on Sept. 7 in the college’s Fine Arts Complex’s outdoor plaza and Boyd Concert Hall.

The evening will feature unique culinary offerings, a full hosted bar, and live music by the San Francisco-based Jazz Mafia.

Proceeds from the celebration will benefit students through the Allan Hancock College Foundation. Tickets go on sale June 1.

To learn more visit https://www.hancockcollege.edu/honors.