Hancock students can ride the Santa Maria Regional Transit for free

Allan Hancock College students can ride the Santa Maria Regional Transit for free again this semester.

The college is extending the Bulldog Go! program it began in the fall, a spokesperson told KSBY, which allows all currently enrolled students to take advantage of the SMRT routes. The passes will be good through at least the end of the academic school year.

The program, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility, is funded by an air quality grant.

Students can access free rides by using their student email to log in to the SMRTpay App, which is available in the App Store and in Google Play.

SMRT includes free Wi-Fi on board, and students can bring bikes and skateboards while they ride.

The program is organized through the college's new Basic Needs Office.