Hardware stores stocked with fans as weather heats up

When temperatures rise on the Central Coast, fans tend to fly off store shelves.

"Today, I'm looking for a fan for my house," said Tyler Walter, a customer at Ace Hardware.

Walter came to Ace Hardware on Wednesday after a tireless search in big-box stores for the cooling device he needed.

"I went to the Home Depot and they were out of all of the swamp coolers, it's what people call them, so yeah it's kind of slim pickings right now," Walter said.

Ace Hardware sells multiple cooling devices such as fans and A/C units but they typically don't see an uptick in sales until temperatures have been uncomfortable for multiple days.

"How the sales work in San Luis is that for like the first couple days we don't get busy but if it stays hot for more than 3 or 4 days, then people start coming in. So some people just like deal with the heat and then if it's more than a couple days then they'll come in and get a fan or get an A/C unit," said Ace Hardware Assistant Manager Ray Rodriguez.

Though Ace Hardware has available inventory now, Rodriguez says it might not last if this hot weather continues.

"We'll probably see a lot of people tomorrow because they can't stand the heat today. So we'll probably sell out of everything tomorrow," he said.

