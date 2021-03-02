Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Harloe Elementary School principal resigns

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY stock image
Former Santa Maria principal plans to create new charter school
Posted at 4:26 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 19:26:54-05

The principal of Harloe Elementary School in Arroyo Grande has resigned.

According to the Lucia Mar Unified School District (LMUSD), Peter Ponomaroff resigned from his job effective Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Starting Tuesday, school district officials say Brett Gimlin, LMUSD Curriculum Director, will assume temporary leadership of the school while the district looks for a new principal.

When asked, district officials would not disclose a reason for Ponomaroff's sudden resignation.

In a statement sent to KSBY News Monday afternoon, the district said, "We thank Mr. Ponomaroff for his many years of service to the District."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Streaming news 24/7