Harloe Elementary School principal resigns

The principal of Harloe Elementary School in Arroyo Grande has resigned.

According to the Lucia Mar Unified School District (LMUSD), Peter Ponomaroff resigned from his job effective Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Starting Tuesday, school district officials say Brett Gimlin, LMUSD Curriculum Director, will assume temporary leadership of the school while the district looks for a new principal.

When asked, district officials would not disclose a reason for Ponomaroff's sudden resignation.

In a statement sent to KSBY News Monday afternoon, the district said, "We thank Mr. Ponomaroff for his many years of service to the District."