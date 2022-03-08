Harris Grade Rd. closed after car goes off the road

Harris Grade Rd. is closed in both directions following a single-car crash on Tuesday morning in Santa Barbara County.

Officials say northbound traffic is stopped at Rucker Rd. and southbound traffic is stopped at Hwy 135.

Initial CHP reports indicate that officials spotted the vehicle of a missing person at about 10:14 a.m. The vehicle is stopped approximately 200 ft. down the side of the road.

CHP, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Santa Barbara County Fire officials are on scene.

CHP's report log states that crews are currently working to extricate the person inside the vehicle.

Officials have not shared when the car crashed or how long it has been been there.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.