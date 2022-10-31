Harvest on the Coast returns for 30th year

This year's Harvest on the Coast event is less than two weeks away, taking place Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12 in Avila Beach.

The first Harvest celebration was hosted by Edna Valley Vineyard in 1991. This year the event is celebrating its 30th year.

The event will start with a Friday night reception and walk-around tasting with small bites curated by Chef Jeffrey Scott at the Central Coast Aquarium. This will be from 5 to 7 p.m. General admission tickets for this night are $90. Attendees can enjoy live music by Dan Curcio and Gary Wooten of Moonshiner Collective.

Saturday’s main event presents an opportunity to meet the winemakers gathered in one location. Over 30 wineries will be represented, and wine lovers can taste less well-known varieties like Albariño, Garnacha, Viognier, and Grenache Blanc alongside perennial favorites such as Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

Saturday's grand tasting is from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Avila Beach Golf Resort. Food will be provided again by Chef Scott and you can dance on the grass to B & the Hive's blend of alternative rock & indie pop.

General admission grand tasting tickets are $125.

This year will feature the first VIP rare and reserve tasting in the Clubhouse where member wineries are pulling out only their best wines to share. You’ll get to experience limited-release, small-production wines that are the most exclusive wines made in the region. Access is extremely limited and tickets for the grand tasting with VIP rare and reserve access are $175.

For more information, you can click here.