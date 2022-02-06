HASLO accepting applications for new apartment complex

The Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo will be accepting applications for a limited number of units in a new apartment complex.

The new apartment complex is the Courtyard at the Meadows, located in San Luis Obispo.

Units are available as part of the federal Project-Based Voucher program.

One, two, and three-bedroom units are available.

Online applications will be accepted from Feb. 8-10. Applications will not be provided or accepted in person or by email, mail, or fax.

Preference will be shown to SLO County residents and veterans. Units are generally restricted to household who earn less than 30% of the area median income.

If an applicant is eligible for the PBV program they will be referred to the landlord.