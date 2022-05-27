Hate crime investigation at Nipomo business leads to arrest

An arrest has been made in connection with a hate crime investigation at a Nipomo business.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says the report was made around 6 a.m. Friday after a note that contained racially-driven hate speech and violent threats was found at a business on the 500 block of West Tefft Street.

Authorities say the note was directed at the business owner.

People reportedly saw someone leave the note and provided a description of the man to authorities, who say someone also followed the suspect from the scene and told deputies where he was.

The sheriff’s office says they were told the suspect, identified as Ricardo Salazar, 47, of Santa Maria, has been loitering near the business on a regular basis despite being asked to leave.

SLOSO Ricardo Salazar

Salazar was arrested on suspicion of criminal threats with a hate crime penalty enhancement.

Jail logs show he remained in custody Friday afternoon with bail set at $150,000.

The sheriff’s office says their investigation is still ongoing and they are working to address any other possible threats.

Officials say that deputies responded to the business once before for a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle, but they say the person had left before authorities arrived and there were no hate crime reports made in that incident.

Marissa Wilson

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s detective division at (805) 781-4500.

For more on this story, watch KSBY News Friday at 5 and 6 p.m.