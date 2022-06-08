Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Havaianas to open new store location in Santa Barbara

SB Flip flops.jpg
Havaianas Santa Barbara
SB Flip flops.jpg
Posted at 6:13 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 21:13:15-04

A new footwear store is coming to Santa Barbara.

Havaianas, a Brazilian brand of flip-flop sandals, is opening a new location in Santa Barbara.

The store will be located in the Paseo Nuevo shopping mall.

Havaianas Santa Barbara is a licensed store, owned and operated by small business owners Raphael Polito and Brandon Lindley.

Both say they are excited to share the fun and joy of the original flip flop with locals and visitors to Santa Barbara this summer.

The store will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees of the event will be able to enjoy refreshments and gifts with a purchase.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png