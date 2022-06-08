Havaianas to open new store location in Santa Barbara

A new footwear store is coming to Santa Barbara.

Havaianas, a Brazilian brand of flip-flop sandals, is opening a new location in Santa Barbara.

The store will be located in the Paseo Nuevo shopping mall.

Havaianas Santa Barbara is a licensed store, owned and operated by small business owners Raphael Polito and Brandon Lindley.

Both say they are excited to share the fun and joy of the original flip flop with locals and visitors to Santa Barbara this summer.

The store will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, June 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Attendees of the event will be able to enjoy refreshments and gifts with a purchase.

