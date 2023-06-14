Have items you no longer need? SLO 'Clean-Up Week' is coming

Do you have unwanted items that you are unable to donate, sell or fit in your garbage bin? Your opportunity to get rid of those items is coming soon.

That's the message the City of San Luis Obispo wants residents to know as its annual clean-up week quickly approaches, which runs June 19-24.

What does that mean?



Single-family residential customers can put out six (6) extra 32-gallon bags of trash for no additional cost.

All residential customers can schedule a bulky item pickup at a discounted rate, such as furniture.

Bulky item pick-ups must be scheduled before June 14. Placing items on the curb or roadway without scheduling a bulky item pickup is illegal.

For more information or to schedule a bulky item pickup, visit the San Luis Garbage website or call (805) 543-0875.

To find locations where you can donate usable items instead of discarding them, please visit the Donate Unwanted Items webpage.