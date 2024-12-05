Have thoughts on public transit? County officials will listen at this upcoming event

Residents of Lompoc and Santa Maria will be able to share their input on unmet transit needs during a series of annual listening sessions throughout December.

The sessions are hosted by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) and the cities of Lompoc and Santa Maria.

Officials are encouraging the public's participation in discussing bus systems, dial-a-ride, and paratransit services.

Two listening sessions for the City of Santa Maria will be held on Thursday in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library; the first will take place from 4 - 5 p.m., and the second is scheduled for 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Officials say meetings can be translated to both Spanish and Mixteco upon request by calling (805) 925-0951 ext. 2170.

An in-person Santa Barbara County-wide listening session will reportedly be held on Dec. 11 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the SBCAG Wisteria Conference Room in Santa Barbara.

Community members can also join the meeting virtually by finding the Zoom link on the SBCAG website.

Spanish-language interpretation services can be available upon request by contacting SBCAG at (805) 961-8900 or info@sbcag.org, according to officials.

County representatives say those unable to attend one of the listening sessions can take an online survey, which is available in English and Spanish until Dec. 15.

Residents can also submit comments in writing to SBCAG at 260 North San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, or by email to comment@sbcag.org.

Officials report that comments provided at any of the listening sessions, on the online survey, or in writing will be shared with local decision-makers, transit agencies, and the California Department of Transportation to help influence options for transit services and projects.