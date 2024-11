A fifth-wheel hay hauler caught on fire Wednesday evening, causing one northbound lane of Highway 101 to be shut down in Santa Barbara County.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. just north of Highway 154.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say the fire has been knocked down but crews will remain on scene for some time to make sure the hay is fully extinguished.

The northbound #2 lane is reportedly closed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.