Fire officials respond to gas leak near Orcutt

KSBY
Posted at 3:07 PM, Nov 16, 2022
Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to reports of a hazmat situation near Orcutt Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say they responded to reports of a produce truck leaking hydrogen sulfide at 1:24 p.m. on the 3800 block of Telephone Road.

Santa Barbara County Fire, along with Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies and a hazmat team responded to the incident.

Deputies were evacuating the nearby area from the 3800 block of Telephone Road to the East of Dominion road. As of 3 p.m., those evacuations were called off as fire officials determined the gas leak levels were low.

Santa Barbara County public works officials say road closures are in place at the 3800-block of Telephone Road in Santa Maria. Including Telephone Rd. at Clark Ave., Fallen Leaf Dr. and Prell Rd. Dominion Rd. at Foxen Cyn Rd, Orcutt-Gary Rd, and Clark Ave.

