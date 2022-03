California Highway Patrol is responding to a head-on crash along Highway 154 Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 1:50 p.m. on westbound 154 just west of Lake Cachuma.

According to CHP, all lanes are blocked due to the crash.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries as a result of the crash.

Law enforcement is working to turn traffic around in the area as crews work to clear the scene.