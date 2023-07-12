UPDATE: Major injuries reported in LOVR crash outside of Los Osos

UPDATE: Both lanes were back open by 10:30 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: A crash on Los Osos Valley Road near Los Osos left one person trapped Wednesday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. near Paradise Lane, which is between the Los Osos Valley Memorial Park and Turri Road.

Initial reports were that the crash involving two vehicles was head-on. Both lanes were reported to be blocked shortly before 10 a.m. and crews were also working to extricate someone from one of the vehicles.

Major injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

