Head-on crash closes Hwy 135 outside Los Alamos

A head-on crash closed Highway 135 east of Los Alamos Monday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the crash involving two vehicles happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. near Browne Ranch Road.

Fire officials say the driver of one of the vehicles suffered major injuries and was taken by helicopter to Marian Regional Medical Center. The other driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No word on when the road may reopen.