Head-on crash prompts road closure on Cathedral Oaks Blvd in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire
Parts of Cathedral Oaks Boulevard are closed following a head-on vehicle crash in Goleta Saturday morning.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jan 13, 2024
Parts of Cathedral Oaks Boulevard are closed following a head-on vehicle crash in Goleta Saturday morning.

Fire officials said the crash happened on the 6600 block of Cathedral Oaks Boulevard around 10:44 a.m.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee that was involved in the crash needed extrication and suffered major injuries. Firefighters said he was transported to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Dodge pickup truck suffered minor injuries and was transported to the ER.

Fire officials said the road is temporarily closed between Los Carneros and Glen Annie Road.

The cause is still under investigation.

