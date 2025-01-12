Head-on, three-vehicle crash on Hwy 154 leaves two injured Saturday evening

Two people were injured in a head-on, three-vehicle crash on Highway 154 Saturday evening that prompted closures on the highway.

Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information officer Scott Safechuck says the crash was reported at 5:54 p.m. on Highway 154, just north of San Antonio Creek Road near Goleta.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision.

Officials say crews responded to nine patients in the crash.

Two adult female patients with moderate injuries were transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital, according to authorities.

Seven patients reportedly refused treatment or transport to the hospital.

Safechuck says Highway 154 was closed until about 7 p.m. while emergency crews were at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.