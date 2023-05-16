Norovirus outbreak suspected in northern San Luis Obispo Co.

Public health officials are responding to a suspected norovirus outbreak in northern San Luis Obispo County.

Health officials say they are waiting on test results to confirm the cause of the outbreak but say it appears to be linked to a restaurant. The name of the establishment was not disclosed.

“Our team responded quickly with the restaurant to address the source of contamination and address health practices to prevent future outbreaks,” a spokesperson for the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department told KSBY, adding that case investigators with the health department have been following up with the people who become sick to make sure they receive the care they need and limit the spread of the virus.

The health department says norovirus has circulated at higher levels this year. It’s a common but contagious disease and while health officials say most people can usually recover at home, it can spread quickly.

Symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea. The health department say the virus “can be present on contaminated objects or surfaces for days or weeks.”

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department declined to comment on any ongoing, current norovirus investigations in Santa Barbara County.

