Health fairs aim to prepare students, families for the upcoming school year

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is hosting Back-to-School Health Fairs for the second year in a row.

Over 1,600 people attended last year, and organizers are expecting an even larger crowd this time around.

The fairs are being held in honor of National Health Center Week.

Public health officials say they aim to highlight the important work of the County's Health Care Centers, as well as to prepare students and families for the upcoming school year.

At the fairs, the Public Health Department will be offering sports physicals, school-required immunizations, and access to various family resources.

Three Back-to-School Fairs will be taking place.



Santa Barbara, Franklin Health Care Center - Aug. 6, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Santa Maria, Santa Maria Health Care Center - Aug. 8, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Lompoc, Lompoc Health Care Center - Aug. 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, click here: https://www.countyofsb.org/4276/Back-to-School-Health-Fairs.