Health officials warn of sewage release in Morro Bay

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is encouraging the public to stay out of ocean water due to a sewage spill in Morro Creek.

According to public health officer Linnea Chandler in a press release, the recent rainstorm caused 9,900 gallons of sewage to be released on Monday.

The Public Health Department warns local swimmers and surfers to avoid getting in the ocean for a minimum of three days after heavy rain. Runoff water that enters the ocean carries bacteria and viruses that may cause skin, respiratory and intestinal issues.

They encourage anyone who comes in contact with ocean water to monitor their health and to call a doctor if they experience persistent or moderate to severe symptoms, including rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.

For more information about beach water quality, you can visit the Public Health Department Beach Quality website or call the Ocean Water Monitoring Program Telephone Hotline at (805) 788-3411.