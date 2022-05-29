Healthcare workers get a relaxing gift as a sign of appreciation

Over 50 frontline workers were treated with a very relaxing gift for their selfless work during the pandemic.

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center hosted the Healing the Healers event on Friday May 27, 2022 where healthcare workers got a free massage.

“Our staff gives everything of themselves for our community every day, which is what makes them special -- that’s why we wanted to provide something that not just tells them they are special, but makes them feel special,” Sierra Vista Chief Nursing Officer Bridgette Bateman said. “It’s been a long few years, and we have a ways still to go, so we continue to take care of each other so we can take care of our patients.”

The hospital arranged for the California Holistic Institute to give those massages.